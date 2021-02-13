Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

