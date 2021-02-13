Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.75 ($7.95).

Several analysts have weighed in on SHA shares. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.95 ($8.17) on Friday. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.11.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

