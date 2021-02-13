Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $125.61 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 109.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,736,000 after buying an additional 320,784 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 433,524 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $50,257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.