Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

USNZY stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

