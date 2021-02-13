Joules Group’s (JOUL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON JOUL opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Tuesday. Joules Group has a twelve month low of GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The company has a market capitalization of £188.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.04.

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

