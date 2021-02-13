Joules Group’s (JOUL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON JOUL opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Tuesday. Joules Group has a twelve month low of GBX 32.80 ($0.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The company has a market capitalization of £188.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.04.
