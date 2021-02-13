Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Shares of SSL opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. Sasol has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Sasol by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

