Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. 2,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in North and South metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; personal loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, accounts receivable financing, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.