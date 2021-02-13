Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Shares Down 1.5%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDSCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2453 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

