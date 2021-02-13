Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 620

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RDW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) target price on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 643.58 ($8.41).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 549.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 488.78. Redrow plc has a 52 week low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.20.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

