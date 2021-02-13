Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after buying an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

