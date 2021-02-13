Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to “Hold”

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCFT. Truist boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $517.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.