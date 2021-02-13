New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New Residential Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,536,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 543,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

