eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $387.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of eGain by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 1.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 143,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

