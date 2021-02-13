QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Exane BNP Paribas restated an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.13.

QGEN opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after acquiring an additional 113,391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 196.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after buying an additional 1,821,007 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,109,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,121,000 after buying an additional 201,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,019,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,120,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

