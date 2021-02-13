National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 739.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after buying an additional 989,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

