National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.97.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.
