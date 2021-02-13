NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NeuBase Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -$17.39 million -13.13 NeuBase Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -6.15

NeuBase Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeuBase Therapeutics. NeuBase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -90.43% -77.20% NeuBase Therapeutics Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NeuBase Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Competitors 4259 16586 36678 749 2.58

NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.70%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 22.92%. Given NeuBase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuBase Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer. Its lead programs include NT0100, a PATrOL enabled anti-gene for Huntington's disease; and NT0200, a PATrOL enabled anti-gene for myotonic dystrophy type 1. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

