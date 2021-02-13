Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) versus TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Critical Review

Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Pivotal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pivotal Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics $150,000.00 42,032.97 -$172.87 million ($1.83) -26.20

Pivotal Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TG Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A TG Therapeutics -151,798.69% -223.96% -108.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pivotal Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A TG Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

TG Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.47%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Pivotal Therapeutics.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Pivotal Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pivotal Therapeutics

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels. The company also offers OMAZEN for the maintenance of good health through elevating Omega-3 fatty acid levels. In addition, the company develops Benefishial product line for overall health, cardiovascular health, prenatal health, toddler's health, child's health, and pet's health. Further, it is developing PVT-100 indicated for the stabilization of vulnerable plaque in patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy. Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. sells VASCAZEN in the United States and OMAZEN in Canada. The company is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing. Its lead therapies include Umbralisib, an investigational dual inhibitor of PI3K delta and CK1 epsilon is being evaluated in phase 2b and phase 3 trials in patients with non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); and Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a epitope on CD20-expressing B cells for patients with NHL, CLL, and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company develops Cosibelimab, a human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that binds to programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and blocks its interactions with PD-1 and B7.1 receptors; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK compared to ibrutinib in in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. It is also has various licensed preclinical programs for BET, interleukin-1 receptor associated kinase-4, and GITR. The company has strategic alliances with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; and Jubilant Biosys. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

