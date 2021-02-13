Analysts Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

