TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.50.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TA stock opened at C$11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -31.56. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$11.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$473,784.09. Insiders sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 over the last quarter.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.