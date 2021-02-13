Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SDMHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SDMHF opened at $490.00 on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.13.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

