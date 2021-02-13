Morgan Stanley Downgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Equal Weight

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGSOY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. SGS has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

