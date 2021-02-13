Research Analysts Set Expectations for W. R. Grace & Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Grace & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of GRA opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

