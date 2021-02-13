Varonis Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRNS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.95.

VRNS opened at $214.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems shares are scheduled to split on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 432,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 368,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,883,000.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

