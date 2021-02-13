Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Short Interest Up 223.1% in January

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSCC opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17. Waterside Capital has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Waterside Capital Company Profile

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

