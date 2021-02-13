Short Interest in Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Expands By 160.7%

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

YUMAQ stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Yuma Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $214,331.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

