Short Interest in Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Expands By 160.7%

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
YUMAQ stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Yuma Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a market cap of $214,331.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.
Yuma Energy Company Profile
