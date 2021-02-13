Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.96. The business had revenue of C$39.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

