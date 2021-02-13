Brokers Set Expectations for NCR Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,741 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,531,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

