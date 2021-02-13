ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD) Stock Price Up 0%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD)’s share price rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.94. Approximately 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

