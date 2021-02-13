Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Linde plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Linde in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

NYSE:LIN opened at $252.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

