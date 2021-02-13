Desjardins Comments on TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

TFII opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $81.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

