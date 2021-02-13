BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $60.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.86.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $55.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.