TheStreet Upgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 65,547 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.