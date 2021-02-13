boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BHOOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.