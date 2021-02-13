OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on OCX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

OCX stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $398.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter worth $55,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

