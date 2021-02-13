Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $93,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.00% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

