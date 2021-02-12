CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%.

Shares of CX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,415,321. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.