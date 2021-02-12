NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Cap Hits $4.01 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $3,328.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,325,761 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NLC2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.