Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Decreases By 86.8%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50. Japan Airport Terminal has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

