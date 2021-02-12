Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Declines By 84.2%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the January 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NRDBY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 111,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

