Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.54

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and traded as high as $19.00. Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 100,247 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 million and a P/E ratio of -15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.61.

About Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.L) (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

