Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $380.06

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.06 and traded as high as $420.00. Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) shares last traded at $411.50, with a volume of 51,252 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 382.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 328.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £278.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.29.

About Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.