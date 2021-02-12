Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,219 shares of company stock valued at $12,181,987. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter worth $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 818,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,603. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.