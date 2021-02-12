Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGE traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

