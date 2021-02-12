Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.25.
MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:MSGE traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.08. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
