Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $65,900.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $65,900.00.
Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. 37,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.06. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.
