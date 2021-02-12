Terex (NYSE:TEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.43. 881,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -657.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.