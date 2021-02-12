Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Target Price at $2.75

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAKSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of MAKSY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

