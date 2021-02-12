Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $324,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 294,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 78,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,025. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

