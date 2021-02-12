$88.77 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post $88.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $57.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $335.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.80 million to $338.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $300.64 million, with estimates ranging from $278.70 million to $338.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. 1,261,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 68,288 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $2,039,079.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,087,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,272 shares of company stock worth $4,069,969. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

