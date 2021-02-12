Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.19). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.52.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,178,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,229,445. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

