BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.62

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $3.82. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 112,541 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$3.30 target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$240.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.